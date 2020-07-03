1,650 Shares in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Purchased by First Financial Bank Trust Division

First Financial Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $19,823,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 491.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 28,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,263,000 after purchasing an additional 23,957 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 43,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,459,000 after acquiring an additional 13,904 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 27.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,419,000 after acquiring an additional 4,343 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period.

VV opened at $144.11 on Friday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $100.90 and a twelve month high of $156.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $140.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.99.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

