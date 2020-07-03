18,993 Shares in BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Purchased by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 18,993 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of BJ’s Restaurants at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BJRI. FMR LLC raised its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 16.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 488,738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $23,107,000 after buying an additional 68,138 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 591,207 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $22,442,000 after buying an additional 13,608 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 581.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,365 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 31,881 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 342.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,818 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 229,870 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,726,000 after purchasing an additional 8,760 shares in the last quarter. 73.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. CL King raised their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $46.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BJ’s Restaurants has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.59.

Shares of BJRI stock opened at $20.39 on Friday. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.01 and a 12-month high of $44.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.59 and its 200 day moving average is $27.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $453.91 million, a P/E ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 1.90.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.28. BJ’s Restaurants had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The company had revenue of $254.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of April 16, 2019, the company owned and operated 204 casual dining restaurants that offer dine-in, take-out, delivery, and party catering services in 27 states of Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Washington.

