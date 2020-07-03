19,200 Shares in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:USIG) Acquired by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:USIG) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 19,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. Weaver Consulting Group increased its stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 18.5% in the first quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 2,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caprin Asset Management LLC ADV increased its stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Caprin Asset Management LLC ADV now owns 7,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:USIG opened at $60.44 on Friday. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $49.15 and a 52 week high of $61.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.33.

