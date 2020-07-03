1st Source Co. to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.94 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:SRCE)

1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of 1st Source in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.94 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.62. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for 1st Source’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.86 EPS.

Get 1st Source alerts:

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $79.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.30 million. 1st Source had a net margin of 22.49% and a return on equity of 10.25%.

SRCE has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised 1st Source from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded 1st Source from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded 1st Source from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th.

Shares of SRCE opened at $34.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. 1st Source has a 12-month low of $26.07 and a 12-month high of $53.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $874.59 million, a PE ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.70.

In other 1st Source news, Director Mark D. Schwabero purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.81 per share, for a total transaction of $32,810.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $411,634.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 20.22% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of 1st Source by 4.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 101,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,276,000 after acquiring an additional 4,554 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in 1st Source by 3.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 982,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,875,000 after acquiring an additional 30,660 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of 1st Source during the first quarter valued at about $564,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of 1st Source by 26.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of 1st Source by 1.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 41,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. 71.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

1st Source Company Profile

1st Source Corporation operates as the holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and investment management services, and insurance to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate loans, and lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

Further Reading: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for 1st Source Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1st Source and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.