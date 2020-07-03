26,013 Shares in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JUST) Purchased by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JUST) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 26,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,000. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.91% of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 74.5% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $63,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 9.2% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its position in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 110.8% in the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JUST opened at $45.19 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.51. Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.66 and a fifty-two week high of $48.94.

