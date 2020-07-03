2,926 Shares in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Purchased by First Financial Bank Trust Division

First Financial Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,926 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,000,863 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $111,506,000 after acquiring an additional 30,516 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 204.6% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 206,870 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $23,046,000 after acquiring an additional 138,958 shares during the last quarter. Capital One National Association purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $471,000. Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,091,000. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John E. Lowe acquired 1,000 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $70.16 per share, for a total transaction of $70,160.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gary Kramer Adams acquired 1,250 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $76.40 per share, for a total transaction of $95,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,273.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 3,750 shares of company stock worth $268,305 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSX stock opened at $68.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $40.04 and a 52 week high of $119.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.18 billion, a PE ratio of 100.62, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.98.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.39. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The business had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PSX shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Mizuho raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Phillips 66 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.81.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

