3,000 Shares in American States Water Co (NYSE:AWR) Acquired by First Financial Bank Trust Division

First Financial Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in American States Water Co (NYSE:AWR) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in American States Water in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in American States Water during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in American States Water by 229.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its holdings in American States Water by 119.0% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in American States Water during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.83% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on AWR. UBS Group increased their price target on American States Water from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of American States Water in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised their price objective on shares of American States Water from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of American States Water from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.80.

In related news, VP Bryan K. Switzer sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.57, for a total value of $31,428.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $707,679.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AWR stock opened at $79.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.05 and a beta of -0.09. American States Water Co has a one year low of $65.11 and a one year high of $96.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $109.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.42 million. American States Water had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 17.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that American States Water Co will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

American States Water Company Profile

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

