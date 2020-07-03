39,349 Shares in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) Acquired by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 39,349 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000. FDx Advisors Inc. owned about 0.16% of Coherent at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Coherent by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,311 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Coherent by 16.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 626 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha increased its position in shares of Coherent by 3.9% in the first quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 3,613 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Coherent by 2.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,453 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Coherent by 4.5% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,153 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Coherent alerts:

In related news, Director Stephen A. Skaggs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.53, for a total value of $68,765.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on COHR. TheStreet cut shares of Coherent from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Coherent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $154.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Barclays cut their target price on Coherent from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. BidaskClub lowered Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Coherent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.86.

NASDAQ:COHR opened at $128.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of -7.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.77. Coherent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.21 and a fifty-two week high of $178.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 4.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $142.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.67.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $293.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.64 million. Coherent had a positive return on equity of 4.99% and a negative net margin of 32.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Coherent, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Coherent Profile

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

See Also: What is a Tariff?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Coherent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.