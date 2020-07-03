4,000 Shares in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Bought by Odey Asset Management Group Ltd

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Orser Capital Management LLC increased its position in Apple by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 12,323 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,592,000 after buying an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Apple by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 55,530 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $16,262,000 after buying an additional 10,344 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Apple by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 307,190 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $90,206,000 after buying an additional 86,768 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Apple by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,799 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $13,155,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $421,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $364.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1,578.17 billion, a PE ratio of 28.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $334.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $300.67. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.58 and a 1-year high of $372.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Apple from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $263.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Apple from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Apple from $285.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Apple from $315.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.64.

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total transaction of $10,858,435.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,427 shares in the company, valued at $17,301,515.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,690 shares of company stock worth $14,836,116. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

