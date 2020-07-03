5,827 Shares in Universal Corp (NYSE:UVV) Purchased by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Corp (NYSE:UVV) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Universal during the first quarter worth about $35,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Universal by 49.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Universal by 26.9% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Universal by 393.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the period. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Universal during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UVV stock opened at $41.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 5.53 and a quick ratio of 5.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.93. Universal Corp has a 1-year low of $37.04 and a 1-year high of $63.18.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th. This is a positive change from Universal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76.

About Universal

Universal Corporation engages in the supply of leaf tobacco products worldwide. The company operates through North America, South America, Africa, Europe, Asia, Dark Air-Cured, Oriental, and Special Services segments. It is involved in procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

