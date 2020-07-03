65,378 Shares in Digital Turbine Inc (NASDAQ:APPS) Acquired by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Turbine Inc (NASDAQ:APPS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 65,378 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Digital Turbine at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Digital Turbine by 7.9% during the first quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,607,916 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,240,000 after buying an additional 191,774 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 226.8% in the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 2,185,781 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516,973 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,955,369 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,428,000 after purchasing an additional 107,577 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,384,131 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,965,000 after purchasing an additional 412,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 118.2% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,256,685 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,416,000 after purchasing an additional 680,800 shares in the last quarter. 54.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Digital Turbine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Digital Turbine from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Digital Turbine from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Digital Turbine from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Digital Turbine in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.21.

Shares of APPS opened at $12.91 on Friday. Digital Turbine Inc has a 52 week low of $3.48 and a 52 week high of $13.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.07 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.54 and a 200-day moving average of $6.71.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The software maker reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $39.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.40 million. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 26.09% and a net margin of 10.02%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Digital Turbine Inc will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

About Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and other third parties worldwide. It provides Ignite, a software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

