7,455 Shares in Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) Bought by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,455 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the first quarter worth $31,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 2,321.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the fourth quarter worth $121,000. 88.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Wintrust Financial news, Director Karin Gustafson Teglia purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $51.10 per share, with a total value of $51,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $213,700.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.11.

NASDAQ:WTFC opened at $41.98 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.62. Wintrust Financial Corp has a twelve month low of $22.02 and a twelve month high of $73.92.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $374.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.20 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 17.96% and a return on equity of 9.49%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Wintrust Financial Corp will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Wintrust Financial Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), Internet banking, and other services.

