94,777 Shares in Owl Rock Capital Corporation (NYSE:ORCC) Acquired by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital Corporation (NYSE:ORCC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 94,777 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,168,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund E increased its stake in Owl Rock Capital by 1,031.9% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund E now owns 330,358,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $330,358,000 after buying an additional 301,172,900 shares during the period. Newlight Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $98,303,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,354,000. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $17,910,000. Finally, Robert Wood Johnson Foundation acquired a new position in Owl Rock Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $1,494,778,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.18% of the company’s stock.

ORCC stock opened at $12.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.03. Owl Rock Capital Corporation has a 52-week low of $8.09 and a 52-week high of $19.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($1.17). The business had revenue of $204.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.26 million. Owl Rock Capital had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 9.20%. Owl Rock Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Owl Rock Capital Corporation will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.10%. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.52%.

In other news, major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 145,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.06, for a total transaction of $1,893,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,540,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $568,638,707.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 2,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.71, for a total transaction of $37,113.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,783,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,776,302.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 715,914 shares of company stock valued at $9,140,445 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on ORCC. Bank of America raised shares of Owl Rock Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Owl Rock Capital from $17.50 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Owl Rock Capital from $16.00 to $11.25 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Owl Rock Capital from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Owl Rock Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.58.

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks. It seeks to invest in middle market companies based in the United States, with EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million annually and/or annual revenue of $50 million and $2.5 billion at the time of investment.

