AdaptHealth Corp. to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.17 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:AHCO)

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for AdaptHealth in a report released on Thursday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.16. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AdaptHealth’s FY2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AHCO. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on AdaptHealth from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AdaptHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of AdaptHealth in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of AdaptHealth in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AdaptHealth has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

AHCO stock opened at $20.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $867.96 million, a P/E ratio of 66.67 and a beta of -0.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.86 and a 200-day moving average of $14.97. AdaptHealth has a fifty-two week low of $7.82 and a fifty-two week high of $22.57.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $191.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.41 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AHCO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of AdaptHealth during the 1st quarter worth about $9,190,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AdaptHealth during the first quarter worth approximately $8,000,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in AdaptHealth during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,315,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in AdaptHealth in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,220,000. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,356,000. 53.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AdaptHealth

AdaptHealth, LLC distributes home medical equipment. The Company offers mobility products, respiratory therapy, non- invasive ventilation, nutrition supplies, ocean home health products, sleep therapy supplies, bed lifts, seat lift chairs, and bath aids. AdaptHealth, LLC was founded in 2012 and is based in Phoenixville, Pennsylvania.

