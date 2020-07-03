ADO Properties (ETR:ADJ) Shares Up 2.6%

ADO Properties SA (ETR:ADJ)’s share price shot up 2.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €24.92 ($28.00) and last traded at €24.84 ($27.91), 137,981 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 143% from the average session volume of 56,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at €24.22 ($27.21).

Several brokerages have commented on ADJ. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €15.00 ($16.85) target price on shares of ADO Properties and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Barclays set a €23.00 ($25.84) target price on shares of ADO Properties and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. UBS Group set a €35.00 ($39.33) target price on shares of ADO Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, HSBC set a €34.00 ($38.20) target price on shares of ADO Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €34.74 ($39.04).

Get ADO Properties alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €26.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is €26.42.

ADO Properties Company Profile (ETR:ADJ)

ADO Properties SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential real estate company in Germany. The company operates through Residential Property Management and Privatization segments. It is involved in the rental and management of residential properties, including modernization and maintenance of residential properties, management of tenancy agreements, and marketing of residential units.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for ADO Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADO Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.