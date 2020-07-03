Adomani (OTCMKTS:ADOM) Trading Down 11.3%

Adomani Inc (OTCMKTS:ADOM) traded down 11.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.17 and last traded at $0.20, 903,034 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 133% from the average session volume of 387,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.23.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.12.

Get Adomani alerts:

Adomani (OTCMKTS:ADOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.28 million for the quarter. Adomani had a negative return on equity of 129.55% and a negative net margin of 40.01%.

About Adomani (OTCMKTS:ADOM)

ADOMANI, Inc provides zero-emission electric and hybrid drivetrain systems for integration in new and existing school buses and medium to heavy-duty commercial fleet vehicles. Its products include traction motor/generator and motor controller, as well as power-flow set up for direct-drive configuration, which is a single speed gearbox, or a multi-gear ration transmission system.

Further Reading: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for Adomani Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adomani and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.