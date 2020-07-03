Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires New Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 26,845,150 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $328,820,000. Microsoft comprises about 1.3% of Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.35% of Microsoft as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,103,000. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Avondale Wealth Management increased its holdings in Microsoft by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs increased its holdings in Microsoft by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 568 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. 70.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $206.26 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $130.78 and a 52 week high of $208.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.60. The firm has a market cap of $1,552.33 billion, a PE ratio of 34.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. The business had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MSFT. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $190.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.63.

In related news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,049 shares of company stock valued at $6,702,736 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

