Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Invests $1.60 Million in CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd (NYSE:IGR)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd (NYSE:IGR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 305,219 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,601,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 8,425 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Holistic Financial Partners acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd in the 1st quarter worth $76,000.

Shares of NYSE IGR opened at $6.11 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.66. CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd has a 52-week low of $3.53 and a 52-week high of $8.56.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 19th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 18th.

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd Company Profile

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund specializes in investments in various property types, including office, retail, diversified, apartments, industrials, hotels, healthcare, and storage. It invests in the public equity markets across the developed markets of North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.

