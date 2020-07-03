Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases New Shares in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 19,757 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,808,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cooper Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Generac in the first quarter worth about $256,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Generac in the first quarter worth about $2,764,000. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 261.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 794,847 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,056,000 after purchasing an additional 574,847 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI lifted its stake in Generac by 35.8% in the first quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 699,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,215,000 after acquiring an additional 184,376 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Generac by 12.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. 98.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total value of $477,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 683,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,278,070. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO York A. Ragen sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.92, for a total transaction of $623,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 130,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,542,023.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 58,978 shares of company stock worth $6,187,435. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Generac stock opened at $121.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.07, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $112.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.90. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.23 and a 52 week high of $132.09.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $475.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.87 million. Generac had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 32.73%. Generac’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GNRC shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Generac from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Generac from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Generac from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.20.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel.

