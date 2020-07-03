Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Takes Position in Blackrock Muniyield Fund Inc. (NYSE:MYD)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Blackrock Muniyield Fund Inc. (NYSE:MYD) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 129,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,651,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.28% of Blackrock Muniyield Fund as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Blackrock Muniyield Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Blackrock Muniyield Fund by 79.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 2,792 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Blackrock Muniyield Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $140,000. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackrock Muniyield Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blackrock Muniyield Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $164,000. 11.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MYD opened at $13.70 on Friday. Blackrock Muniyield Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.90 and a 12 month high of $15.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.73.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were given a $0.056 dividend. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily in long-term investment-grade municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years. It is exempt from federal income taxes.

