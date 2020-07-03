Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Takes Position in Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF (NYSEARCA:TRND)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF (NYSEARCA:TRND) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 76,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,788,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 6.66% of Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $511,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF by 2,535.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 336,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,865,000 after purchasing an additional 324,050 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 10,481 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 35,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 6,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 81,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 10,163 shares during the last quarter.

Get Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF alerts:

TRND stock opened at $24.41 on Friday. Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF has a 52 week low of $22.01 and a 52 week high of $27.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.12 and its 200 day moving average is $25.18.

Featured Article: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF (NYSEARCA:TRND).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.