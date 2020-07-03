Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Affimed N.V is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in developing single and combination therapies to treat cancers. The company’s product pipeline consists of AFM13, AFM24, AFM26, AFM11 and AMV564 which are in clinical stage. Affimed N.V, formerly known as Affimed Therapeutics B.V., is based in Heidelberg, Germany. “

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on AFMD. BidaskClub upgraded Affimed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Affimed from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.67.

Shares of Affimed stock opened at $4.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $360.62 million, a PE ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 2.91. Affimed has a 12 month low of $1.42 and a 12 month high of $4.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.62.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 million. Affimed had a negative return on equity of 135.08% and a negative net margin of 280.35%. Analysts predict that Affimed will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AFMD. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Affimed by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,525 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 4,780 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Affimed by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,113,817 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,052,000 after acquiring an additional 9,968 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Affimed by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 337,273 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 30,930 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Affimed by 75.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Affimed by 108.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 84,619 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 44,102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.88% of the company’s stock.

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Europe, and Germany. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, a natural killer cell (NK-cell) TandAb, which is in Phase 2a clinical study of relapsed CD30-positive lymphoma and Phase 1b clinical study of anti-PD-1 antibody Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in patients with relapsed Hodgkin lymphoma.

