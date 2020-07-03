Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) Hits New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $28.00 to $41.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Akero Therapeutics traded as high as $35.30 and last traded at $33.18, with a volume of 1317272 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.92.

AKRO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Akero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Akero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Akero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Akero Therapeutics from $36.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Akero Therapeutics from $31.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Akero Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.57.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 340.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,913 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 60.0% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 1,410.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 2,976 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 61.9% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 88.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 2,361 shares during the last quarter. 76.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $714.55 million and a P/E ratio of -8.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.24.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.19. On average, analysts predict that Akero Therapeutics will post -1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO)

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of transformative treatments for serious metabolic diseases with high unmet medical need. Its lead product candidate is AKR-001, which completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis disease.

