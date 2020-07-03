Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) PT Raised to $45.00

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from $33.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 36.28% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AKRO. ValuEngine raised shares of Akero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of Akero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Akero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.57.

Shares of NASDAQ AKRO opened at $33.02 on Wednesday. Akero Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $10.78 and a 1 year high of $35.30. The stock has a market cap of $956.84 million and a P/E ratio of -8.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.70 and a 200 day moving average of $22.24.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.19. On average, research analysts anticipate that Akero Therapeutics will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 35.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after purchasing an additional 30,770 shares during the last quarter. Vivo Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akero Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $17,135,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 94.2% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,981 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 43.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 113,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 34,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 14.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,766,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,656,000 after purchasing an additional 357,287 shares during the last quarter. 76.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Akero Therapeutics

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of transformative treatments for serious metabolic diseases with high unmet medical need. Its lead product candidate is AKR-001, which completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis disease.

