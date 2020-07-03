AlarmCom Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:ALRM) VP Daniel Ramos Sells 2,833 Shares of Stock

AlarmCom Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:ALRM) VP Daniel Ramos sold 2,833 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.74, for a total transaction of $191,907.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,542 shares in the company, valued at $2,407,615.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Daniel Ramos also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 30th, Daniel Ramos sold 1,393 shares of AlarmCom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $90,572.86.

On Wednesday, June 17th, Daniel Ramos sold 2,834 shares of AlarmCom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.17, for a total transaction of $176,189.78.

On Wednesday, June 3rd, Daniel Ramos sold 4,250 shares of AlarmCom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total transaction of $233,835.00.

On Friday, June 5th, Daniel Ramos sold 4,819 shares of AlarmCom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.51, for a total transaction of $281,959.69.

On Monday, May 11th, Daniel Ramos sold 2,040 shares of AlarmCom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total value of $105,162.00.

Shares of ALRM stock opened at $67.74 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.62. AlarmCom Hldg Inc has a one year low of $32.00 and a one year high of $68.62. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.91, a P/E/G ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.51.

AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.08. AlarmCom had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The company had revenue of $151.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. AlarmCom’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AlarmCom Hldg Inc will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AlarmCom by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 268,126 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,522,000 after acquiring an additional 58,016 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in AlarmCom by 6.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 545,357 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,219,000 after purchasing an additional 33,424 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of AlarmCom by 393.1% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 56,916 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 45,373 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of AlarmCom by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,022,262 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $234,324,000 after purchasing an additional 66,630 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of AlarmCom by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 109,216 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,250,000 after buying an additional 2,883 shares during the last quarter. 97.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ALRM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of AlarmCom in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Raymond James lowered their target price on AlarmCom from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub upgraded AlarmCom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of AlarmCom in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AlarmCom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. AlarmCom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.38.

AlarmCom Company Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous HD recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

