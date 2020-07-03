Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA) Shares Bought by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA) by 17.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,326 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Alcoa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Alcoa by 700.5% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,028 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Alcoa by 239.4% in the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,735 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Alcoa in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Alcoa in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000.

AA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Alcoa from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. B. Riley restated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Alcoa in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank downgraded Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Alcoa from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.06.

Alcoa stock opened at $10.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 2.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.37. Alcoa Corp has a 52 week low of $5.16 and a 52 week high of $24.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 2.93% and a negative net margin of 8.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alcoa Corp will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

Alcoa Corporation produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum segments. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells bauxite to customers who process it into industrial chemical products.

