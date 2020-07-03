Alcoa Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:AA)

Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 29,042 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 230% compared to the typical daily volume of 8,800 call options.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AA. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Alcoa by 136.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,048,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,528,000 after acquiring an additional 605,094 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alcoa by 0.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,287,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alcoa by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Alcoa by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alcoa during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,328,000.

AA stock opened at $10.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Alcoa has a 52-week low of $5.16 and a 52-week high of $24.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 2.19.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.06. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 8.38% and a negative return on equity of 2.93%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Alcoa will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on AA. B. Riley restated a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Alcoa in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Alcoa from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 15th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.06.

Alcoa Corporation produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum segments. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells bauxite to customers who process it into industrial chemical products.

