Amadeus FiRe (ETR:AAD) Trading Up 0.2%

Amadeus FiRe AG (ETR:AAD) shares were up 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €110.80 ($124.49) and last traded at €110.60 ($124.27), approximately 9,274 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 7,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at €110.40 ($124.04).

Separately, Warburg Research set a €165.00 ($185.39) price target on Amadeus FiRe and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th.

The firm has a market cap of $559.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 369.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €101.95 and a 200-day moving average price of €115.04.

Amadeus FiRe Company Profile (ETR:AAD)

Amadeus FiRe AG provides specialized personnel services in Germany. The company operates in two segments, Temporary Staffing/Interim and Project Management/Permanent Placement; and Training. It offers personnel services for professionals and executives in the fields of accounting, office, banking, and IT.

