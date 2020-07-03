American International Group Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:AIG)

American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors bought 27,444 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 631% compared to the typical volume of 3,754 put options.

Shares of AIG opened at $29.92 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.14 and its 200-day moving average is $37.20. American International Group has a 12 month low of $16.07 and a 12 month high of $58.66. The firm has a market cap of $25.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.72). American International Group had a return on equity of 4.31% and a net margin of 8.59%. The business had revenue of $10.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that American International Group will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.89%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coastline Trust Co increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 10,550 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 158,726 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,849,000 after buying an additional 13,003 shares during the period. Optimal Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 136.3% during the 1st quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,387 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,392,000 after buying an additional 33,106 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden boosted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 63,442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,538,000 after buying an additional 10,449 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,126,259 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,312,000 after buying an additional 12,257 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of American International Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of American International Group from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. William Blair downgraded shares of American International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of American International Group from $45.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of American International Group from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.23.

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

