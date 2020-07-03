American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lowered their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of American River Bankshares in a report issued on Thursday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.19.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on AMRB. ValuEngine lowered shares of American River Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American River Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of American River Bankshares from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th.

American River Bankshares stock opened at $10.40 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.94. American River Bankshares has a 52 week low of $8.00 and a 52 week high of $16.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.84.

American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24. American River Bankshares had a net margin of 20.68% and a return on equity of 6.94%. The firm had revenue of $6.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 million.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in American River Bankshares by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 6,640 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in American River Bankshares by 76.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 9,244 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in American River Bankshares by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 129,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 53,466 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in American River Bankshares by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 274,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,366,000 after acquiring an additional 23,829 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.94% of the company’s stock.

American River Bankshares Company Profile

American River Bankshares operates as the holding company for American River Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to small and middle-market businesses, and individuals. The company accepts checking and savings deposits; and offers money market deposit accounts and certificates of deposit.

