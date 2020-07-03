Ameritas Investment Company LLC Purchases 12,352 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 49.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,395 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,352 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 0.9% of Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 21,994,272 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,468,497,000 after buying an additional 600,041 shares during the last quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 16,925 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,669,000 after buying an additional 5,018 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,012,814 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $790,859,000 after buying an additional 879,345 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 8,889 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,402,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.3% during the first quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 105,825 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $16,690,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MSFT. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, May 15th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.63.

In related news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,808,049.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,049 shares of company stock valued at $6,702,736. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MSFT opened at $206.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,552.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $130.78 and a 12-month high of $208.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $189.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.60.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The company had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

