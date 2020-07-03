Amgen Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 16,103 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 140% compared to the typical volume of 6,709 call options.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total transaction of $100,856.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,384,466.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.54, for a total transaction of $228,540.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,788,279.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,425 shares of company stock valued at $792,017 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Architects LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 2.2% during the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 11.7% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 41,989 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,512,000 after purchasing an additional 4,383 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the first quarter worth $117,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 110,580 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,657,000 after purchasing an additional 4,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 115.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,777 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $249.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $255.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $245.85.

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $258.24 on Friday. Amgen has a 52-week low of $173.12 and a 52-week high of $261.46. The stock has a market cap of $138.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $229.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.42.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $4.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.01 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 32.03% and a return on equity of 90.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amgen will post 15.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

