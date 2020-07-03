Analysts Expect Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.47 Per Share

Analysts expect Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) to announce ($1.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Boyd Gaming’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.82) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.01). Boyd Gaming posted earnings of $0.46 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 419.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Boyd Gaming will report full year earnings of ($2.62) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.21) to ($1.01). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.39) to $1.49. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Boyd Gaming.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.30). Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 2.95%. The firm had revenue of $680.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus downgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Union Gaming Research cut shares of Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.29.

In other news, Chairman William S. Boyd purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.07 per share, with a total value of $1,607,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Marianne Boyd Johnson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total transaction of $230,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 285,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,586,438.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 29.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Boyd Gaming by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 4,749 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Boyd Gaming by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,047,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,365,000 after buying an additional 19,710 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Boyd Gaming during the fourth quarter worth about $2,833,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Boyd Gaming by 1.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 161,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,332,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Boyd Gaming by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after buying an additional 4,393 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BYD opened at $20.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Boyd Gaming has a 1 year low of $6.44 and a 1 year high of $36.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.84.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 13, 2019, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

