Analysts Set Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Price Target at $18.25

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.25.

CORT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th.

Get Corcept Therapeutics alerts:

In other Corcept Therapeutics news, Director G Leonard Baker, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.70, for a total transaction of $471,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total transaction of $80,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $80,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CORT. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,768,214 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $93,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,005 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $12,772,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 1,325.8% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 883,545 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,505,000 after buying an additional 821,578 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $7,418,000. Finally, AJO LP lifted its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 6,679.5% in the first quarter. AJO LP now owns 515,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,127,000 after buying an additional 507,710 shares in the last quarter. 76.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CORT opened at $17.18 on Tuesday. Corcept Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $18.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.16.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 31.64% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The firm had revenue of $93.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 43.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Corcept Therapeutics will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Corcept Therapeutics

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

Further Reading: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Corcept Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corcept Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.