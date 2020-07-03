Analysts Set Pembina Pipeline Corp (TSE:PPL) Price Target at C$42.91

Pembina Pipeline Corp (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$42.91.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PPL shares. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$32.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. UBS Group raised their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$26.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. CSFB set a C$40.00 target price on Pembina Pipeline and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Friday, March 20th.

Shares of TSE PPL opened at C$33.43 on Tuesday. Pembina Pipeline has a 12-month low of C$15.27 and a 12-month high of C$53.79. The company has a market cap of $18.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$34.44 and a 200 day moving average price of C$39.33.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.58 by C($0.08). The company had revenue of C$1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.01 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.2800001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.54%. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is 93.47%.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three divisions: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines division operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a total capacity of 3 million barrels of oil serving markets and basins across North America through conventional, transmission, and oil sand pipelines assets.

