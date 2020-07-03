Analysts Set Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Price Target at $72.91

Shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $72.91.

TD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Wolfe Research downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $43.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TD. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 471.3% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 777 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 891 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 48.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TD stock opened at $44.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $80.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of $33.74 and a 12-month high of $59.55.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $10.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.82 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 18.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a $0.567 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is presently 44.73%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

See Also: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.