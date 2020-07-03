Analyzing LendingClub (NYSE:LC) and SLM (NYSE:SLM)

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) and SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

Get LendingClub alerts:

This table compares LendingClub and SLM’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LendingClub -8.36% -2.94% -0.86% SLM 29.36% 29.22% 2.36%

Volatility and Risk

LendingClub has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SLM has a beta of 1.41, meaning that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares LendingClub and SLM’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LendingClub $758.61 million 0.42 -$30.75 million $0.02 230.00 SLM $2.38 billion 1.10 $578.28 million $1.27 5.50

SLM has higher revenue and earnings than LendingClub. SLM is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LendingClub, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for LendingClub and SLM, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LendingClub 0 5 2 0 2.29 SLM 0 3 3 0 2.50

LendingClub presently has a consensus price target of $12.43, suggesting a potential upside of 170.19%. SLM has a consensus price target of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 71.67%. Given LendingClub’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe LendingClub is more favorable than SLM.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.6% of LendingClub shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.0% of SLM shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.5% of LendingClub shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of SLM shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

SLM beats LendingClub on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

LendingClub Company Profile

LendingClub Corporation operates an online lending marketplace platform that connects borrowers and investors in the United States. The company's marketplace facilitates various types of loan products for consumers and small businesses, including unsecured personal loans, unsecured education and patient installment loans, auto refinance loans, and small business loans. It also enables investors to invest in a range of loans based on term and credit. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a saving, planning, and paying for college company in the United States. The company originates and services private education loans to students or their families. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high yield savings accounts; omnibus accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college. The company was formerly known as New BLC Corporation and changed its name to SLM Corporation in December 2013. SLM Corporation was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, Delaware.

Receive News & Ratings for LendingClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.