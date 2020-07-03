Analyzing On Track Innovations (OTCMKTS:OTIVF) and United Microelectronics (OTCMKTS:UMC)

On Track Innovations (OTCMKTS:OTIVF) and United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

Get On Track Innovations alerts:

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for On Track Innovations and United Microelectronics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score On Track Innovations 0 0 0 0 N/A United Microelectronics 1 4 3 0 2.25

Volatility and Risk

On Track Innovations has a beta of 1.49, indicating that its stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, United Microelectronics has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

5.3% of United Microelectronics shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.2% of On Track Innovations shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.0% of United Microelectronics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares On Track Innovations and United Microelectronics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio On Track Innovations $14.75 million 1.70 -$5.89 million N/A N/A United Microelectronics $4.93 billion 1.30 $272.65 million N/A N/A

United Microelectronics has higher revenue and earnings than On Track Innovations.

Profitability

This table compares On Track Innovations and United Microelectronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets On Track Innovations -29.73% -53.65% -20.75% United Microelectronics 6.79% 5.22% 2.92%

Summary

United Microelectronics beats On Track Innovations on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About On Track Innovations

On Track Innovations Ltd. designs, develops, and markets cashless payment solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Retail and Mass Transit Ticketing; and Petroleum. The company offers OTI UNO, a single interface and contactless reader that support the major card associations' applications, as well as wallets, such as Apple Pay, Google Pay, and Samsung Pay; OTI TRIO, a near-field communication and contactless reader, which offers three-in-one cashless payment card options comprising magnetic stripe (swipe), contact (chip), and contactless (tap); and OTI Interno, an original equipment manufacturer reader module with integrated antenna used for integration into mass transit validators and terminals. It also provides OTI TeleBox which enables communication between machines primarily for vending machines, kiosks, and meters; OTI GoBox, a machine-to-machine cashless payment and telemetry gateway primarily used to stream Full-HD media and run either Linux or Android; otiMetry, a telemetry solution for smart vending which also enables cashless payments; otiKiosk, a cashless payment acceptance and remote management solution for kiosks and self-service environments; and otiPulse, a cashless payment solution for pulse operated machines. In addition, the company offers ticket vending machines, which are encoding and loading electronic card tickets for the public transport and for selling paper tickets, as well as resells tickets through point of sale terminals. Further, it provides EasyFuel Plus, a fuel management and payment solution used to control and manage refueling operations; and MediSmart, an information management and claims submission system for the medical sector. The company was formerly known as De-Bug Innovations Ltd. and changed its name to On Track Innovations Ltd. in July 1991. On Track Innovations Ltd. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Rosh Pina, Israel.

About United Microelectronics

United Microelectronics Corporation provides semiconductor wafer foundry solutions. The company operates through Wafer Fabrication and New Business segments. It provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. The company also engages in the research, development, and manufacture of products in the solar energy and light-emitting diode industries. It serves fabless design companies, and integrated device manufacturers. The company operates primarily in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Japan, Europe, and the United States. United Microelectronics Corporation was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Hsinchu City, Taiwan.

Receive News & Ratings for On Track Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for On Track Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.