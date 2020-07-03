Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s 4th Largest Position

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 685,221 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 2.2% of Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Apple were worth $196,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 132,587 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,716,000 after acquiring an additional 20,830 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Apple by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,182,744 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,335,080,000 after buying an additional 91,495 shares during the period. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd purchased a new stake in Apple in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,017,000. Sculati Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,145 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,360,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Apple by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 48,204 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $12,258,000 after buying an additional 2,510 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Apple from $320.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Nomura Instinet increased their price objective on Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on Apple from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $263.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Nomura increased their target price on Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.64.

AAPL stock opened at $364.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1,578.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.18. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.58 and a 1 year high of $372.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $334.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $300.67.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total value of $10,858,435.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,427 shares in the company, valued at $17,301,515.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,690 shares of company stock worth $14,836,116. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

