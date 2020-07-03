Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Verus Capital Partners LLC’s Largest Position

Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 18.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,587 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,830 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 10.6% of Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $33,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2,180.0% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Stralem & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Heard Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

AAPL stock opened at $364.11 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.58 and a twelve month high of $372.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $1,578.17 billion, a PE ratio of 28.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $334.12 and a 200 day moving average of $300.67.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,690 shares of company stock valued at $14,836,116. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Apple from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $263.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wedbush increased their target price on Apple from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Apple from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Apple from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.64.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

See Also: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.