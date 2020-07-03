Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Position Reduced by Bahl & Gaynor Inc.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 14.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 460,263 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 77,062 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $117,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in shares of Apple by 2,180.0% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Stralem & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Heard Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Sofos Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $364.11 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.58 and a twelve month high of $372.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $334.12 and a 200-day moving average of $300.67. The firm has a market cap of $1,578.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.18.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Apple from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Daiwa Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $297.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $390.00 price objective (up previously from $340.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $326.64.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total transaction of $10,858,435.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,301,515.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 54,690 shares of company stock valued at $14,836,116. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Featured Article: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.