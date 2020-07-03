Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by UMB Bank N A MO

UMB Bank N A MO decreased its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 409,690 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 45,676 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 3.7% of UMB Bank N A MO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Apple were worth $104,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 2,180.0% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Stralem & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Heard Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Sofos Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

Apple stock opened at $364.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1,578.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $334.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $300.67. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.58 and a 12-month high of $372.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Nomura Securities raised their price target on shares of Apple from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Nomura lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $315.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $326.64.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total transaction of $10,858,435.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,427 shares in the company, valued at $17,301,515.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,690 shares of company stock worth $14,836,116 over the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

