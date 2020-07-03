AQR Capital Management LLC Takes $1.85 Million Position in Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNST)

AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNST) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 58,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,851,000. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.14% of Constellation Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CNST. State Street Corp raised its stake in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 351,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,052,000 after purchasing an additional 77,400 shares in the last quarter. Trustees of Princeton University bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $4,033,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 71.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 70,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after purchasing an additional 29,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 3,643 shares during the last quarter.

CNST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 8th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (up from $50.00) on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.44.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $28.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 18.75, a current ratio of 18.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12-month low of $6.01 and a 12-month high of $59.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.28 and its 200 day moving average is $36.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -9.87 and a beta of 3.56.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.01. Sell-side analysts expect that Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Emma Reeve sold 760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total value of $26,820.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 760 shares in the company, valued at $26,820.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Karen Valentine sold 2,998 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.57, for a total transaction of $100,642.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,642.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,856 shares of company stock worth $3,274,032. Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Profile

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutics that address serious unmet medical needs in patients with cancers associated with abnormal gene expression or drug resistance. The company's lead product candidates include CPI-0610 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with myelofibrosis in combination with ruxolitinib; and CPI-1205 that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer in combination with androgen receptor signaling inhibitors.

