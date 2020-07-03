Arionum (ARO) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $58,424.00

Arionum (CURRENCY:ARO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 3rd. One Arionum coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. Arionum has a market cap of $173,531.19 and approximately $58,424.00 worth of Arionum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Arionum has traded up 39.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9,077.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $226.46 or 0.02494748 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $221.61 or 0.02441386 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.34 or 0.00455472 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00013670 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $64.71 or 0.00712850 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00062576 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.11 or 0.00563015 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00015721 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Arionum Coin Profile

ARO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 8th, 2018. Arionum’s total supply is 545,399,000 coins and its circulating supply is 159,429,300 coins. Arionum’s official Twitter account is @ArionumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Arionum’s official website is www.arionum.com. The official message board for Arionum is forum.arionum.com.

Arionum Coin Trading

Arionum can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arionum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arionum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arionum using one of the exchanges listed above.

