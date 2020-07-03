Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) by 21.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,086 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,955 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $2,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Cim LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Cim LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 473 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 0.3% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 20,905 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,234,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.68% of the company’s stock.

ANET has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Arista Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Nomura Securities cut their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 1st. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Arista Networks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $218.56.

ANET stock opened at $209.44 on Friday. Arista Networks Inc has a twelve month low of $156.63 and a twelve month high of $289.45. The company has a current ratio of 5.82, a quick ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $15.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.90, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.13.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.21. Arista Networks had a net margin of 35.61% and a return on equity of 24.82%. The business had revenue of $523.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $517.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Arista Networks Inc will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 2,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.63, for a total value of $465,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,140,584.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 11,091 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.78, for a total transaction of $2,260,123.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,078,811.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,479 shares of company stock valued at $14,133,550. 23.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

