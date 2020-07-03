Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) Price Target Raised to $51.00

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $50.00 to $51.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Atlas Air Worldwide from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Cowen cut Atlas Air Worldwide from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 8th. BidaskClub raised Atlas Air Worldwide from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised Atlas Air Worldwide from a neutral rating to a positive rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.40.

Get Atlas Air Worldwide alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AAWW opened at $43.88 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Atlas Air Worldwide has a one year low of $14.97 and a one year high of $47.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.69.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $1.10. Atlas Air Worldwide had a positive return on equity of 7.15% and a negative net margin of 8.88%. The company had revenue of $643.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $627.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Atlas Air Worldwide will post 8.46 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAWW. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 50,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 8,427 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 97.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,109 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 9,909 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 12,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 865,779 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,870,000 after purchasing an additional 31,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 217.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,488 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the period. 96.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Atlas Air Worldwide

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

Read More: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.