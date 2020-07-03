Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $9.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 26.40% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CDMO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avid Bioservices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded Avid Bioservices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Avid Bioservices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Avid Bioservices presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.85.

Shares of CDMO stock opened at $7.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $402.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.43 and a beta of 2.23. Avid Bioservices has a 12 month low of $3.02 and a 12 month high of $8.38.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $12.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.55 million. Avid Bioservices had a negative return on equity of 21.51% and a negative net margin of 17.53%. Sell-side analysts predict that Avid Bioservices will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Avid Bioservices in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Avid Bioservices in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. McGuire Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Avid Bioservices in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in Avid Bioservices in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Avid Bioservices in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.13% of the company’s stock.

Avid Bioservices Company Profile

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and Current Good Manufacturing Practices (CGMP) commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture for biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies.

