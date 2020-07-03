Axos Financial Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:AX)

Axos Financial Inc (NYSE:AX) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 2,888 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 920% compared to the average volume of 283 call options.

Shares of AX stock opened at $21.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.55. Axos Financial has a 52 week low of $13.69 and a 52 week high of $30.89.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $180.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.23 million. Axos Financial had a net margin of 24.87% and a return on equity of 16.35%. Axos Financial’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Axos Financial will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AX. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Axos Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $24,272,000. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Axos Financial by 135.4% in the 1st quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,132,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,524,000 after purchasing an additional 651,170 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Axos Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,860,000. TCW Group Inc. bought a new stake in Axos Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,153,000. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Axos Financial by 966.1% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 278,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,425,000 after purchasing an additional 252,122 shares during the period. 77.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Axos Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $39.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

About Axos Financial

Axos Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for BofI Federal Bank that provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, and time deposit accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured and commercial lending products; specialty finance factoring products; prime loans to customers secured by new and used automobiles; and term unsecured personal loans to individual borrowers, as well as overdraft lines of credit.

