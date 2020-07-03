B. Riley Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Banc of California Inc (NYSE:BANC)

Banc of California Inc (NYSE:BANC) – B. Riley raised their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Banc of California in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 2nd. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.11. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

BANC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Banc of California from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Banc of California from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Banc of California from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Banc of California from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.33.

Shares of NYSE BANC opened at $10.05 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $504.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Banc of California has a 52-week low of $6.44 and a 52-week high of $19.12.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.23). Banc of California had a return on equity of 5.86% and a net margin of 2.79%. The business had revenue of $53.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. Banc of California’s payout ratio is 30.38%.

In related news, Director Robert D. Sznewajs acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.56 per share, with a total value of $63,360.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 25,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,690.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 10.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BANC. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Banc of California by 10,505.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 846,457 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,542,000 after acquiring an additional 838,476 shares during the period. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Banc of California in the 4th quarter valued at $7,925,000. Ranger Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Banc of California by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,853,184 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,825,000 after purchasing an additional 138,404 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 711,930 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,231,000 after purchasing an additional 136,105 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Banc of California by 27.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 596,367 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,766,000 after buying an additional 129,247 shares during the last quarter. 96.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Banc of California Company Profile

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

