B. Riley Weighs in on Axos Financial Inc’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:AX)

Axos Financial Inc (NYSE:AX) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Axos Financial in a report released on Thursday, July 2nd. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.63. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Axos Financial’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.30 EPS.

Get Axos Financial alerts:

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.05. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 24.87%. The company had revenue of $180.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

AX has been the topic of several other research reports. Wedbush lifted their target price on Axos Financial from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Axos Financial from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. ValuEngine raised Axos Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

AX opened at $21.15 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.55. Axos Financial has a 1 year low of $13.69 and a 1 year high of $30.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.44.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Axos Financial during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 45.4% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Axos Financial during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Axos Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 32.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. 77.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Axos Financial

Axos Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for BofI Federal Bank that provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, and time deposit accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured and commercial lending products; specialty finance factoring products; prime loans to customers secured by new and used automobiles; and term unsecured personal loans to individual borrowers, as well as overdraft lines of credit.

Read More: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Axos Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axos Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.